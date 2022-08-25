Sarah will crown one Love Island couple winners very soon. Pic credit: Peacock

It’s August, and that means the end of Love Island USA Season 4 looms with one lucky couple taking home the grand cash prize.

Season 4 of Love Island USA saw the reality TV show move from CBS to Peacock. The streaming promised a steamier season with a little more raunchiness.

The challenges and the Casa Amor twist were certainly hotter than in previous seasons.

Sarah Hyland, who just married Wells Adams, took over hosting duties from fan-favorite Arielle Vandenberg, with Love Island UK narrator Iain Stirling stepping into the narrator role that was held by Matthew Hoffman.

As the summer season winds down, some Love Island USA fans wonder when the Season 4 finale is.

Let’s take a look!

When is the Love Island USA Season 4 finale?

In the past, the duration of Love Island USA was four weeks or a month. When news broke that Peacock was going to be the home of Love Island USA, it was revealed fans would get more episodes.

The CBS seasons aired around 30 episodes per season, except for the first one, which was only 22 episodes. Love Island USA fans were expecting more than six weeks of the Peacock version getting well over 40 episodes.

However, that won’t be the case as the Love Island USA finale will air this Sunday, August 28, with a total of 37 episodes and just shy of a six-week run.

The show debuted on Tuesday, July 19, so it’s close but still, some fans over on Reddit are not happy with the situation. After all, more than a handful of those episodes are nothing more than recap shows.

Pic credit: u/c-sandiego/Reddit

Which couples are still on Love Island USA?

There’s no question that the current season of Love Island USA has been a revolving door of people, especially with Casa Amor.

The current couples are Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray, Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell, Mackenzie Dipman and Chad Robinson, Nadjha Day and Jeff Christian, Phoebe Siegel and Joel Bierwert.

First Look! Wedding cakes, relationship doubts… and the results of your vote! 🎂 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/k1C1pso1Du — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 24, 2022

One of those couples will be going home tonight, though, as Love Island USA fans voted for the couple they deemed the most compatible.

As always, those with the lowest votes are in jeopardy of going home. It’s the islanders who send people packing, not fans.

If the show follows the previous format, four couples will make it to the finale, with one couple being named the winner and earning $100,000.

Love Island USA airs Tuesdays-Sundays at 9/8c on Peacock.