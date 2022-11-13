Love Island USA star Deb Chubb rocked a gold corset for a new photo. Pic credit: @debchubb/Instagram

Love Island USA star Deb Chubb raised temperatures this week as she posted a photo rocking an eye-catching gold corset top.

The 26-year-old reality star appeared on Season 4 of the hit Peacock show alongside fellow beauty Mady McLanahan.

She coupled up with contestant Jesse Bray on the first day of the show, and despite some ups and downs, the couple is very much still together.

It’s no wonder that Deb caught his eye, as she dazzled fans in a brand new photo that captured her beauty.

The Love Island star rocked a gorgeous gold corset top that perfectly complemented her bronzed complexion.

The strapless top cinched Deb’s shape and accentuated her voluptuous curves, and showed off a set of incredibly toned abs.

The corset top was by Pretty Little Thing, a brand popular amongst influencers and fashionistas for its range of on-trend fashions.

The champagne-colored garment featured vertical boning detail, which gave it its structured look and hook and eye fastening in the front.

She paired the figure-hugging top with a pair of slouchy white pants and added some electric-blue nails for an unexpected pop of color.

Deb shared the image with her 263k fans via Instagram Story and detailed which brands each item came from.

Her pants were from Miss Lola, and her nails were from Get Quickies, a website that delivers press-on nails in a variety of different colors and designs.

Deb Chubb partners with Miss Lola for a purple boot moment

Deb has been growing her social media presence since leaving the Love Island Villa, and she is being noticed by brands who want to partner with her.

She recently partnered with Miss Lola, who gifted her a trendy pair of lilac knee-high boots to allow her to strut her stuff in style.

The knee-high boots featured a patent crocodile embossed texture and popped with color against Deb’s all-black clothing.

She rocked a short black bodysuit alongside the purple boots and a super-cool biker jacket with silver zip detailing.

The blonde bombshell slicked her hair back into a tight bun and accessorized the look with large hoop earrings and some glam makeup.

She captioned her post, “This post goes out to everyone who helped make my purple boot moment happen. 👢🤍 Code DEB will get you 40% off your entire purchase!! #gifted #MLPARTNER.”

Fellow Love Islanders Mady McLanahan and Trina Njoroge were spotted in the comments hyping up their friend, with Mady saying, “obsessed 👏😍,” while Trina wrote, “Obsessed with those boots 💜.”

Deb wore the Portia Knee High Heel boots in Purple, priced at $81.99 on the Miss Lola website.

Fans have been craving an update on the latest status between Love Island star’s Deb and Jesse since they left the villa.

The blonde beauty teased fans with an image of the pair together at a carnival that she captioned, “Guess who moves to California tomorrow!!!! (Hint: it’s not me).”

Deb provided an update on the pair to E! News recently, stating that while Jesse had moved to her home state of California, he still lived over an hour from her home after moving in with a friend.

She said, “He’s getting adjusted and we’re all trying to figure out our next career moves. It’s hard to see each other all the time, but we’re doing good.”

Deb described the villa as a “relationship boot camp,” and upon reflecting on her time there, she said, “I went into the villa saying, ‘I need to learn how to stand up for myself and speak what I want and tell a man what I need from him.’ Then I find myself in situations where I find myself having to do those things.”

Who knows what the future holds for the Love Island couple, but for now they appear to be going strong.