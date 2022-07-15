Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland calls bachelorette party ‘trip of my dreams’

Sarah and pals have been heating up Mexico all week long. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.comXavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland calls her bachelorette party in Mexico the “trip of my dreams” as the experience comes to an end.

Next week Sarah steps into her new role as host for Season 4 of Love Island USA. Sarah will replace Arielle Vandenberg, who was the host when the show aired on CBS.

Now that Peacock has scooped up the hit reality TV show, a revamp is in the works. Along with Sarah’s new role, Love Island USA will have a new host in Iain Stirling, who takes over for Matthew Hoffman.

Ahead of her new gig, Sarah celebrated another milestone on her road to marrying Wells Adams. Sarah and a group of friends, including actress Vanessa Hudgens, soaked up some sun at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita, Mexico.

It wasn’t a large group, merely those close to Sarah, including the people she has chosen to be part of her bridal party. The bridesmaids rocked swimsuits that said “Bridesmaid” on them, while Sarah rocked a special one, too, showing she was the bride.

The festivities have come to an end, and Sarah has reflected on her dream experience.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a photo of the group that showered her with love this week. The signature bride and bridesmaid swimsuits are on display in the picture.

Sarah used the caption to gush over her bachelorette party, writing, “Bachelorette Trip of my dreams I love these humans with all of my heart and feel so much gratitude for the space we hold for each other. You all are MAGIC.”

The Modern Family alum also gave a shoutout to Casa Aramara Hotel and resort, which provided the location for her celebration.

Along with her IG post, Sarah used Instagram Stories to document the happy feeling she’s had thanks to her bachelorette party celebration.

Sarah shared a photo of herself decked out in white to show her bride status as she stuck out her tongue and prepared to board a private jet.

“Bachelorette trip of a lifetime with the best humans I know #Sarahdidwells,” she wrote on the snap.

Pic credit: @sarahhyland/Instagram

Sarah Hyland and Vanessa Hudgens made headlines earlier this week thanks to the bachelorette party festivities.

One reason was the two of them looking fabulous in the bride and bridesmaid swimsuits. Another reason was courtesy of Vanessa showering in a high-cut pink swimsuit outside the hotel.

Love Island USA premieres on Tuesday 19 on Peacock.