Love Island Games spinoff host and premiere date announced

The popular reality TV show Love Island is the latest franchise to spawn a spinoff, with Love Island Games on the way.

Viewers will see former contestants from different versions of the show on the same season as they attempt to find love.

A familiar face for some Love Island viewers is already part of the show, with Maya Jama being announced as Love Island Games’ host.

She’ll lead a cast of individuals looking for romance from Love Island’s UK, USA, and Australia editions of the show.

As of this writing, the contestants on the show haven’t been revealed, but it could set up some intriguing coupling situations depending on who is cast.

Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming spinoff Love Island Games, including who the host is and when it will premiere.

Who is Maya Jama on Love Island Games?

Maya Jama, 29, is best known as an English TV presenter and radio disc jockey. She began hosting the Love Island UK version in Season 9.

Viewers and fans of Love Island unfamiliar with Maya can follow her on Instagram @mayajama, where she shares all sorts of content, including pics and videos from the show and her life.

The official Love Island IG page also has Maya appear in content, including the stunning visual below as she “makes an entrance” for the reality TV dating show.

Maya recently graced the cover of British Vogue, with the publication sharing an Instagram photo of her striking cover. A feature article praised “Fashions Love Affair” with her.

British Vogue’s IG caption also indicated Maya is the “It girl” and everyone has “fallen hard for” her.

“In the new issue she discusses taking on #LoveIsland, family drama, and the misconceptions around her dating life,” the caption says.

A Love Island teaser video featuring Maya arrived via Peacock on Thursday. Recognizable show narrator Iain Stirling told fans, “Get ready for a new high-stakes competition with host Maya Jama and your favorite Islanders from around the world.”

During the teaser, the video flashed through graphics for Love Island UK, Love Island USA, and Love Island Australia.

“So couple up and let the games begin. Love Island Games premieres November 1st, only on Peacock,” Stirling revealed.

This spinoff series will feature a similar format to other Love Island shows, with contestants participating in couplings and eliminations. New contestants will arrive at the Fiji villa in typical Bombshell fashion. There will also be all sorts of friendly challenges along the way.

The above teaser and press release arrived less than a month after Love Island UK Series 10 concluded. Love Island Australia’s fourth season aired last year, with a fifth season expected to arrive in October.

As of this writing, Love Island USA Season 5 is heading towards its finale, with a winner to be revealed. During the season, one of the contestants, Harrison Luna, had a noticeable accent and informed castmates he was from Australia.

That may have been an early test to get viewers ready for a combination of USA, Australian, and UK contestants all on one show. So far, only the Love Island Games host and narrator are officially revealed as cast members for the spinoff.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Love Island UK’s Maura Higgins possibly being involved in a Love Island All-Stars spinoff, which may have been referring to Love Island Games.

According to USA Network, the new series will air episodes six days per week, just like the current Love Island USA season on Peacock. However, the specific schedule has yet to be revealed regarding which days it will air and when it will be off.

Love Island Games premieres Wednesday, November 1, on Peacock.