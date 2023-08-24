When is the Love Island USA Season 5 finale? That’s the question on Love Island USA fans’ minds after the final recoupling took place this week.

After the Tuesday, August 22 episode, Love Island USA viewers were asked to vote for their favorite female and male islanders.

The results will be revealed on Friday, August 25, in what’s the final favorite vote of the season.

No doubt, the islanders will be asked to vote for one of the least favorites to leave the villa.

There are six couples remaining in the villa right now, and that means the finale is looming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at what we know about the Love Island USA Season 5 finale.

When is the Love Island USA Season 5 finale?

Love Island USA moves really fast, airing new episodes five nights a week and one night of unseen footage. Each season tends to last anywhere from a month to six weeks.

Peacock took over the show for Season 4, airing a total of 38 episodes, making the season a little over five weeks long. All signs point to the streaming service following a similar format for Season 5.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Season 5 of Love Island USA will have 38-40 episodes, which puts the finale anywhere from Monday, August 28-Thursday, August 31.

Based on the number of couples left, it’s a safe bet that Thursday, August 31, will be the finale. Plus, Season 4 began on a Tuesday and ended on a Thursday, so it would make sense for Peacock to do the same with Season 5.

All of this means that in about a week or less remains before one couple walks away with the $100,000 grand prize.

Which couples are left on Love Island USA Season 5?

Imani Ayan and Isiah “Zay” Harayda were dumped from the island on Tuesday night after the rest of the islanders deemed them the least compatible couple.

As mentioned above, six couples are left in the villa: Johnnie Garcia and Scott van-der-Sluis, Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo, Destiny Davis and Kyle Darden, Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli, Kassy Castillo and Leonardo Dionicio, Taylor Smith and Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen are still in the game.

In the next few days, the couples will be dwindled down to four. It’s pretty easy to see that the final four will likely consist of Kenzo and Carmen, Marco and Hannah, Bergie and Taylor, and Leo and Kassy.

Destiny and Kyle and Johnnie and Scott each received votes during the least compatible vote this week.

What are your thoughts on Love Island USA Season 5?

Love Island USA airs Thursday-Tuesday at 9/8c on Peacock.