Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen on Love Island USA: Job, age, height and everything else we know

Carsten Bergersen, better known as Bergie, was the last of the original cast members introduced for Season 5 of Love Island USA.

He started with a big disadvantage as the group played Stick or Twist to figure out the first group of couples, with none of the girls wanting to Twist over to him.

Ultimately, he was coupled up with Anna Kurdys, who quickly made it clear that they had very little in common after Bergie revealed that he’s still a virgin.

So when it came time to vote a couple out, all of the couples except one voted for Anna and Bergie, citing their lack of chemistry.

Then, when it came time for Anna and Bergie to choose between them which one was leaving, Bergie opted to self-eliminate in the most knight in shining armor kind of way.

That indebted Anna to him and made Love Island USA viewers feel bad for the guy who was seemingly going home. But then he got a text, and Bergie wasn’t going anywhere. Instead, he returned to the villa as part of a throuple, introducing everyone to Carmen and Hannah.

Bergie came back in looking like the man, and the girls were literally shaking in their flip-flops because, with the addition of two new girls, someone was going home.

Turns out, it wasn’t Bergie, with Jasmine being the Islander sent packing as Bergie coupled up with Kassy Castillo after Carmen stole Victor Gonzalez and Leonardo Dioncio chose to couple up with Anna instead of Kassy.

And now, since it looks like Bergie is here to stay, at least for now, that boy is getting a bio.

Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen’s age, height, and job and more.

Bergie is a tall drink of water, coming in at 6-feet-1-inch tall, which should work out in his favor as the girls of Love Island USA seem to love the tall boys this season.

He’s 23 years old and currently lives in Madison, South Dakota though Bergie is from Cottage Grove, Minnesota, according to his Peacock bio.

Bergie works as a Dairy Queen manager, which means he can serve up some cool treats for his lady love, should he find her while competing this season. Though he did recently tell Kassy that he’s willing to move to be with the right girl, and that means he may have to give up that sweet job.

We’re not worried about that, and he doesn’t seem to be either, especially since a lot of Love Island USA cast members go on to become influencers while some even compete on other shows like The Challenge.

Bergie has never had a girlfriend

There’s a lot more we’ve learned about Bergie just by watching him over the past week. In addition to being a virgin, he revealed that he’s never had a real girlfriend.

In fact, he revealed almost immediately that he asked a girl to be his girlfriend once, and she turned him down.

Ever since, Bergie has been very clear that he wants to settle down, and he’s willing to be someone’s Prince Charming if they’d just give him a chance.

Once he coupled up with Kassy, he even asked about her love language, and he’s been doing his best to make sure she feels special most of the time.

Of course, he also admitted to still liking Carmen, whom he initially wanted to couple up with, but Victor picked her first. So there’s definitely a little bit of doubt there, and we’re betting that Bergie and Kassy probably won’t go the distance even though he admitted that she’s the first girl he’s ever kissed.

The other girls have become protective of Bergie and even sort of turned on Kassy as they think she’s just not that into him. And despite none of them really being into him either, they want to protect Bergie at all costs so things could get real interesting.

Love Island USA airs on Thursdays through Tuesdays at 9/8c on Peacock.