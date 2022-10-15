Love Is Blind’s Shayne Jansen is ‘broken’ over mother’s death

Shayne Jansen reveals his mother has passed away. Pic credit: @shaynejansen/Instagram

Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen just shared some tragic news. His mother, Karen, has sadly passed away.

The realtor revealed the heartbreaking update on Instagram, telling his fans that he feels “broken inside” but is happy knowing he spent as much time with her as he possibly could.

Shayne’s mom made an appearance during his time on the show, where she supported her son’s attempt at finding love.

Her unconditional love and devotion to her son was apparent to many viewers as she was eager to embrace her potential daughter-in-law despite the unconventional methods of the show.

Shayne was never shy about expressing his love for his mom and sharing how important she was to him. He declared himself a momma’s boy on the show and admitted her approval meant a lot to him.

In his emotional post, Shayne revealed how close he was to his mom, saying the two were inseparable over the past year. He stated that they would FaceTime one another each day and enjoyed having coffee in the mornings. Shayne did not reveal the cause of his mother’s death.

Love Is Blind stars send love to Shayne Jansen

Shortly after sharing the news of his mom’s passing, Shayne’s comments were filled with fans and loved ones sending him their condolences. Many of his co-stars from Love Is Blind also took the time share their thoughts.

Host, Nick Lachey wrote, “So sorry brother….”

Fellow Season 2 stars Danielle Ruhl and Deepti Vempati commented, “Thinking of you and sending love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and “Sending you love,” respectfully.

Love Is Blind stars send love to Shayne Jansen. Pic credit: @shaynejansen/Instagram

The villain of the season, Shake Chatterjee, chimed in to share a sweet memory of Karen, saying, “We had the best weekend with her in Wisconsin. She treated all of us like her own sons. She will be missed dearly ❤️.”

Fan favorite, Kyle Abrams kept his words short and simply wrote, “💔,” while Shaina added her thoughts by writing, “We’re Praying for you and your family Shayne 🙏🏼 we’re here for you 😔.”

Shake Chatterjee and Kyle Abrams comment on the passing of Shayne Jansen’s mother. Pic credit: @shaynejansen/Instagram

Shaina Hurley offers prayers to Shayne Jansen. Pic credit: @shaynejansen/Instagram

Recent episodes of Love Is Blind: After the Altar revealed that most of the cast has stayed in contact since the show ended. Therefore, it’s no surprise they’re eager to support Shayne during this difficult time.

