Love Is Blind: Shake Chatterjee publicly apologizes to Deepti Vempati

Shake Chatterjee from Love Is Blind apologizes for hurting Deepti Vempati. Pic credit: Netflix

Love Is Blind star, Shake Chatterjee, has become a household name since Season 2 of the Netflix series was released. The show gives singles an opportunity to find love in an unconventional way by dating without ever being face-to-face.

The Chicago-based veterinarian became the show’s villain after sharing his thoughts on the importance of looks in a relationship. He admitted more than once that he was not physically attracted to Deepti Vempati, the woman he proposed to during the show, causing fans to criticize him for how he treated her.

Now that filming is done and the show has aired, it appears that Shake has seen the error of his ways and is ready to apologize for some things he said on camera.

Love Is Blind’s Shake Chatterjee apologizes for hurting Deepti Vempati

In a short video posted on his Instagram page, Shake decided to send a message to Deepti apologizing for his words.

He immediately started his speech by saying, “Sorry to a woman that I know I hurt.”

He mentioned Deepti’s name specifically and continued by admitting that he said some things that he shouldn’t have, and “things that never should have been on national television.”

He continued by sharing that he and Deepti were “best friends” while they were filming. He also admitted that he knew they would not be together romantically at the end of the show, but he did enjoy their time together and “didn’t want it to end.”

Shake concluded his apology by telling Deepti that he never intended to hurt her with his words and that he was truly sorry.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Shake also addressed Deepti in the caption of the post by saying, “I’m ready to take accountability for my actions and be better. While I’ve reached out privately, I think it’s also important I apologize publicly for the sake of your family and friends that I’ve upset as well.”

Love Is Blind viewers weigh in on Shake Chatterjee’s apology

After posting his video, Shake’s comment section was quickly filled with fans’ opinions on what he said. While some viewers were supportive and applauded Shake for this step, others weren’t as impressed.

Some fans were eager to share their support for Shake and extend him some “grace” for his comments. They encouraged him saying, “We all make mistakes.”

Fans comment on Shake’s video showing their support for his apology. Pic credit: @thepuppydoc/Instagram

Other fans, however, questioned whether Shake was being genuine in the video, and wanted to share their feelings.

Fans leave comments criticizing Shake for his apology video. Pic credit: @thepuppydoc/Instagram

After the reunion episode aired, Shake found himself in hot water as fans of the show didn’t hold back their thoughts on his behavior towards Deepti and the entire cast. He made some comments about Vanessa Lachey, one of the hosts of Love Is Blind, that did not sit well with some fans. He also received some backlash for commenting on Nick Viall’s podcast interview with Deepti.

Throughout everything, Shake has defended himself, stating he was only being honest and real about what it takes to make a relationship work. He’s also stated that he doesn’t regret being on the show but has realized he may be better suited for more conventional ways of dating as reality shows don’t seem to work in his favor.

Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.