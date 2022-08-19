Love Is Blind: Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announce their divorce

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are divorcing after a year of marriage. Pic credit: @loveisblindnetflix/Instagram

Netflix took reality dating shows to a new level when they released Love Is Blind.

The show focuses on singles who get to know each other while sitting in separate, isolated pods. Once they believe they’ve made a strong enough connection with another person, they immediately get engaged.

It is only then that the new couple will meet face-to-face and see if the connection they made is strong enough to plan a wedding.

Season 2 of the show introduced fans to Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones. The two seemed to hit it off right away and enjoyed getting to know one another. However, when Jarrette shared he also felt drawn to another participant, Mallory Zapata, it put their relationship on hold.

In the end, Jarrette and Iyanna were able to work through their love triangle, got engaged, and became husband and wife in front of their family and friends.

Now, just a year after sharing their vows with one another, Iyanna and Jarrette have called it quits and have announced their divorce.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones reveal their marriage is over

In an Instagram post recently, Iyanna shared a message with fans revealing that she and Jarrette are headed for a divorce. Jarrette also shared an identical post on his page.

The announcement read, “What’s going on, family. After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

It went on to say, “We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experiences. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

While the news may be shocking to some fans, others feel the writing was on the wall from the beginning. On the show, Jarrette actually proposed to Mallory first, believing they connected on a deeper level. When she rejected him and chose another suitor, Jarrette then proposed to Iyanna.

Many fans felt Iyanna was his second choice and assumed he did not truly care for her the way he did for Mallory. Despite any speculations, Iyanna and Jarrette have remained silent about the reason behind their separation and have given no clues as to what happened during their marriage.

Love Is Blind is returning for Season 3

With the news of Iyanna and Jarrette’s pending divorce, that means there are only 3 couples from the show who are still together and going strong.

Despite the stats, Love Is Blind is slated to return for another season. The format will remain the same with singles talking through private pods and meeting only after they agree to get married.

Season 3 will take place in Dallas, TX and will continue to be hosted by married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The new season was initially intended to be released this summer, however the streaming platform has pushed back its release. While a new date has not been announced yet, Netflix teases it will drop before the year is over.

Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix.