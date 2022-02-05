Love During Lockup’s Gabby, shows support for former 90 Day Fiance star Geoffrey Paschel after his sentencing

Love During Lockup Gabby Nieves. Pic credit: WEtv

Gabby Nieves from Love During Lockup is no stranger to causing a scene online. Since the debut of the show, she has gotten into more than a few arguments with viewers on social media.

She is often seen defending herself to fans and replying to their comments with sarcastic rebuttals. Many viewers have found themselves blocked by the reality star after challenging her to justify her behavior.

It’s her latest outburst on social media though, that could create some backlash for this clap-back queen.

Gabby supports former 90 Day Fiance star, Geoffrey Paschel

Recently, Gabby shared a controversial post on her Twitter account about former 90 Day Fiance star, Geoffrey Paschel. The post featured a picture of Geoffrey in the courtroom while he was on trial for charges of domestic assault, interfering with emergency calls, and kidnapping.

In her post, Gabby commented, “Free that man he innocent!”

During his trial, the judge called Geoffrey a “manipulator with psychological issues.” This may lead some fans to question why she would support him and make it known online.

Gabby comments on Geoffrey’s sentencing. Pic credit: @realbossgabb/Twitter

This post came shortly after Geoffrey was sentenced to 18 years in prison with no chance of parole.

Gabby’s storyline leaves fans shocked

In the premiere episode of Love During Lockup, Gabby shares her story of falling in love with Chris who is currently in prison. She says he won a lawsuit from allegedly being mistreatment by the prison guards and received a $150,000 settlement. From that amount, she claims he has sent her over $60,000.

With that money, she says she bought herself a car, an engagement ring, and went on shopping sprees. Gabby claims once Chris is released, they will move in together and get married. One episode features Gabby shopping for wedding dresses that cost up to $30,000 which she expected Chris to pay for.

In a recent episode of the show, Gabby learns that Chris may still be involved with his ex. Gabby reaches out to his brother to learn the truth, and he tells her Chris is being faithful to her. But she still feels unsure about the status of their relationship.

Viewers have no problems expressing their feelings about Gabby, as many of them appear to be over her attitude and believe Chris may actually be cheating on her.

#loveafterlockup #LoveDuringLockup #lifeafterlockup Gabby, Chris is playing you girl! You literally heard it from his own mouth. You really think his brother is gonna rat him out? 😭 pic.twitter.com/FUuop57uDN — Hugo Krill (@HugoKrill) February 5, 2022

A viewer comments their thoughts on Chris possibly cheating on Gabby. Pic credit: @Heykk17/Twitter

Love During Lockup quickly became a fan favorite

This is the second spinoff from WEtv’s hit show, Love After Lockup. The show follows individuals trying to sustain their relationships with prison inmates and making plans for their future together. The show has proven to be a success for the network.

Fans have grown to love the drama-filled episodes and the over-the-top storylines. Their families are often featured on the show as well, usually voicing their concerns, and calling out their loved one’s questionable choices.

Indie’s mom getting credible intel FOR FREE, while the psychic knockoff Miss Cleo is charging her by the minute for bad advice. Honey, listen to your mama. #loveduringlockup #loveafterlockup pic.twitter.com/4AXT3tiVT8 — scrunchie87 (@scrunchie1987) February 5, 2022

Five couples are featured on the show giving viewers a peek inside what it’s like to date an inmate. They share personal details including how much money they’ve sent their lovers, and snippets of letters containing adult content.

Did Hailey just admit on tv that she spent more money on a man in prison than her own child #LoveAfterLockUp #LoveDuringLockUp pic.twitter.com/SDfyVBU8bj — 𝔽𝕦𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝕀𝕟𝕥𝕣𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕥 🧡 (@Tana_NoahsMom) February 5, 2022

No matter how many times they admit to knowing their relationship sounds weird, they each believe the love of their lives is behind bars and they are willing to wait for them.

Love During Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.