Love During Lockup: Max’s ‘friend’ is on trial for murder

Things haven’t been going so well for Max on Love During Lockup.

His story is unlike any other this season, as he lives with one girl and is talking to two other inmates.

Max lives with and films for OnlyFans with Alessa but joined the show with Tara.

He was ghosted by Tara and then began talking to this “friend” whose name is redacted from the show.

As he talks to Alessa, she is shocked to learn that the other woman Max is talking to faces murder charges.

While he was quite aware of what she was in jail for, he didn’t appear concerned as he told Alessa she was innocent and should be getting out soon.

In this exclusive clip from Love During Lockup, Alessa calls Max out on his poor decisions.

She's on Trial For MURDER?! | Love During Lockup

Will Alessa be able to get through to Max? Be sure to tune in to find out!

Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.