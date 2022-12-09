Love During Lockup finale exclusive: Mark chooses Lexi

Mark makes a big decision on Love During Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Love During Lockup may be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean Mark’s love life is wrapping up.

He had been talking to various inmates but decided to go exclusive with Lexi.

As he celebrates his 30th birthday, he reveals to his mom that he took the next step with Lexi after she observes his phone conversation with her during his party.

In this exclusive Love During Lockup clip, Mark reveals he chose Lexi because she would be getting out soon. That means in five months, but that’s quicker than some other women he was entertaining.

During his confessional, Mark reveals he is excited for the future with Lexi and thinks things will go well.

However, his mom isn’t so sure. During her confessional, she reveals their relationship likely won’t last long. She was more impressed by one of the girls at the party than she was with Mark’s girlfriend behind bars.

Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.