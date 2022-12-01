Love During Lockup exclusive: Melissa gets a reality check

Melissa wants answers from Louie on Love During Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Love During Lockup couple Melissa and Louie face reality in this week’s episodes.

Melissa reveals it has finally hit her that Louie is in prison, not just living in another state.

She had known him from high school, but they hadn’t been in contact for years.

There have been rumors about Louie and his involvement with a yoga instructor in prison, and Melissa is wondering where they stand.

In this exclusive clip from Love During Lockup, Melissa reveals she wants answers from Louie during their visit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With so many questions, Melissa is worried this may not go as planned.

Will Louie agree to move to Jersey? Will he be honest with her about his relationship with the yoga instructor?

Be sure to tune in to see how their conversation went when Melissa comes out of the facility.

Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.