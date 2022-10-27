Love During Lockup exclusive: Melissa calls Louie’s mom

Melissa talks to Louie’s mom. Pic credit: WEtv

Melissa and Louie knew each other in high school, and for nostalgia, she ended up by his old home from high school.

Their relationship is progressing on Love During Lockup, and Melissa is considering going to Georgia to visit Louie.

With that also comes meeting his mom, Donna.

While Melissa has yet to meet Donna, she has heard about her from Louie. She is a self-professed tough Italian woman who isn’t here to fool around with Louie’s girlfriends.

Louie encouraged Melissa to call his mom, providing her with the phone number, and told her to update him after they spoke.

Melissa did as she was asked, but the reception she got from Donna wasn’t as warm and welcoming as she had hoped it would be.

In this exclusive clip from Love During Lockup, Melissa tells Donna about her plans to visit Louie in Georgia and, hopefully, connect with her. Donna acted suspicious, which is unsurprising given she had already been prepped about what to expect from Louie.

Will Donna warm up to Melissa?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.