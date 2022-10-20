Love During Lockup exclusive: Chelsea’s friend has concerns

Chelsea’s friend has concerns on Love During Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Another season of Love During Lockup is about to hit the smallscreen, and there’s at least one familiar face.

Tai will be returning for Season 2, but there are several new couples, including Chelsea and Mike.

Chelsea is deaf and has been communicating with Mike, who is behind bars, for several months now.

He has tried to learn some sign language and sends her videograms. She is attempting to meet him in person, but as of this episode, she has yet to do it.

In this exclusive Love During Lockup clip, Chelsea’s friend is concerned about whether she’s sending Mike money. She wasn’t truthful about how much she sent, but it doesn’t appear to be as much as some of the other couples throughout the various franchises.

Mike did admit to having concerns about Chelsea, including the way they communicate.

Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.