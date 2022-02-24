Love During Lockup exclusive: Talsey calls Santiba

Santiba hears from Talsey on Love During Lockup. Pic credit: WEtv

Love During Lockup couple Talsey and Santiba were done before they even got started.

After months of communication and sending money, Santiba learned that Talsey was released and was with another woman. She called his mom to get his clothing size ahead of her trip to see him, and that’s when she got the news that he played her all along.

She wanted to move on after doing a little Facebook stalking with her friends. Talsey wasn’t who he said he was, and that was the end of their relationship.

In this exclusive Love During Lockup clip, Talsey calls Santiba to “check on” her and give her closure.

It was clear she wasn’t interested in his excuses, especially when he mentioned a Facebook comment he saw from “some dude.”

Then, things took a nasty turn.

Talsey revealed he could “do better” than Santiba and said he never needed her. It was a harsh realization for her, as she loved him and gave all of herself to him.

You Were F*cking Using Me! | Love During Lockup

Watch this video on YouTube

Be sure to tune in to find out what else goes down between Talsey and Santiba.

Love During Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.