Love During Lockup exclusive: Jessica’s visit with Dustin is terminated

Love During Lockup couple Jessica and Dustin haven’t had it easy.

She worked in the DOC system and knew him while in prison.

Despite no longer being a part of the Department of Justice, Jessica believes the system is trying to work against her and Dustin.

Jessica visits Dustin in Nassau County jail in this exclusive Love During Lockup clip.

Cameras were not allowed to film inside, and she returned approximately three hours later upset.

Her visit with Dustin was terminated, and she believes he is going back to the “box” or, as some call it, “the hole.”

Shortly after Jessica returned, she called Dustin’s sister and gave her the rundown of what had happened.

She’s convinced she’ll be banned from sending him money, video visits, and everything else because she worked for DOC.

