Love During Lockup exclusive: Jessica goes to Tennessee

Jessica heads to Tennessee to meet Dustin’s family. Pic credit: WEtv

Jessica and Dustin are a new couple on Love During Lockup.

She is based in Florida, and his family lives in Tennessee.

The couple plans to marry when he is released. However, their communication is limited as Dustin is in the box.

Bailey, Jessica’s daughter, is going with her mom to Tennessee to meet Dustin’s mom and sister. Her nerves are getting the best of her, but before they hit the road, Jessica reads Bailey some of the letter he wrote.

While Jessica believed it was sweet, Bailey called it “cheesy.”

In this exclusive Love During Lockup clip, she doesn’t seem too enthused about her mom’s certainty that this will work, especially since Jessica has been married twice before.

Will the meeting with Dustin’s family go well?

Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.