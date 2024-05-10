Love During Lockup exclusive: Is it over for Shonta and True?

Love During Lockup is coming in hot this season.

The couples find it hard to navigate some of their relationship issues, and trust is one of the biggest obstacles many face.

Last week, viewers watched as Joey learned he wasn’t getting the whole truth, and this week, Shonta and True are going through it.

In this exclusive Love During Lockup, Shonta is on a call with True after discovering the photos she sent to him were returned to her.

They weren’t sent back because they were inappropriate either, which is something he tried to play off.

However, when Shonta revealed she called the jail to ask about the returned photo, she learned that True was either in trouble for receiving inappropriate photos or for having contraband.

The clip cuts off before he can answer, but we have a feeling he has some excuse lined up for this occasion.

Will this be the end for Shonta and True, or will she move on and keep things moving?

Be sure to tune into tonight’s all-new episode.

Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.