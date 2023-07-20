Love During Lockup exclusive: Andy’s friend JR warns him about Brittney

Buckle up Love During Lockup fans, because it’s about to get real.

A new season is upon us, which means new couples to invest in (and judge) as the season plays out.

Andy and Brittney are an unlikely couple, and we love that Love During Lockup. He’s a former cop, and she is currently serving time behind bars.

He’s been married and divorced twice — and those relationships messed things up for him. Andy had to change careers when his ex-wife fell into addiction, and he raised his three children.

In this exclusive Love During Lockup clip, Andy’s friend of over two decades, JR, sits down to chat and catch up with him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The two worked together, and JR is still a policeman. He has plenty of questions about Brittney and is concerned for his friend.

JR’s concerns are valid, especially with how things played out for Andy with his ex. Brittney is in for drugs, which worries him the most.

There were some red flags when he pulled out his laptop and ran a background check on Brittney.

The question is — will Andy listen to JR, or will he continue to spend money on Brittney?

Love During Lockup returns Friday, July 21, at 9/8c on WEtv.