Exclusive: Love During Lockup’s Joey is headed for major blindside

Love During Lockup is back with a new season and new couples.

Joey is holding on to Michael as he remains incarcerated.

He thought Michael would be gone for up to a year, but Joey gave him the runaround after a court date.

In this Monsters and Critics exclusive Love During Lockup clip, Joey is on the phone with Michael, and he continues to avoid the question about his release date.

Joey knows there is more to Michael’s story, but he isn’t sure how much more time he has to wait. And, if he’s being honest, he’s unsure how long he will wait for Michael if the years continue to increase.

As the conversation continues, Michael hints that it’s longer than Joey anticipates.

However, when Michael films his confessional from behind bars, he reveals he is facing up to six years.

That’s a far cry from the one year Michael initially told him.

Will Joey walk away when he learns the truth, or will he continue to stick it out in hopes that the sentence will be shortened for good behavior or something else?

Be sure to tune in to tonight’s all-new episode.

Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.