Love After Lockup exclusive: Raydean needs time away from Rick

Raydean and Rick aren’t on the same page. Pic credit: WEtv

Love After Lockup couple Rick and Raydean are not on the same page, even after five years of dating.

After a month in a halfway house, Raydean is finally free. The initial plan was to stay with Rick, but now, she wants to stay with her parents.

She has already revealed he exasperated her, which doesn’t sound like a good thing.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Rick tries to get Raydean to spend time with him at his place.

It doesn’t go over well as she continues to shut him down. Rick wants to spend time with Raydean, and she seems to need space more than anything.

Even when he kisses her and says, “I love you,” she doesn’t reply.

Before the clip ends, Rick says things are fine between him and Raydean but are they?

To find out what happens, tune into the all-new episode.

Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.