Love After Lockup exclusive: Raydean has a secret she’s keeping

Raydean doesn’t like following the law. Pic credit: WEtv

Love After Lockup fans watched as Rick got the news that Raydean’s release was delayed.

The biker was ready to get his woman, and everything seemingly changed.

However, it looks like Raydean is out of prison as she appears in this week’s episode of the WEtv show.

During her confessional, Raydean revealed that she doesn’t like following the law because it’s “boring.”

She’s gotten into a lot of trouble, and it looks like there may be more in her future.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Rick picks up Raydean. He’s taking her to her dad’s house.

Raydean Thinks Following the Law is BORING | Love After Lockup

Watch this video on YouTube

While that seems innocent enough, a phone begins ringing inside Raydean’s jeans, and she pulls it out from inside her jeans and answers it.

Who is on the other line remains unclear, but she reveals she is keeping a secret from Rick in a confessional. Is she playing games with the man who stood beside her?

Sign up for our newsletter!

To find out what Raydean is hiding, be sure to tune in to Friday’s all-new Love After Lockup episode.

Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.