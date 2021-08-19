Love After Lockup exclusive: Rachel believed in the fairytale

Rachel truly believed in the fairy tale with Doug. Pic credit: WEtv

Rachel and Doug shared plenty of ups and downs on this season of Love After Lockup.

He wanted the 4B’s — bologna, boobs, b**w j*bs, and booze when he was released. This was discussed in depth ahead of Rachel picking him up, and she brought a log of bologna with her.

The two are married, as they tied the knot while he was behind bars. Last week on Love After Lockup, Doug proposed to her with a ring.

That wasn’t the fairytale she hoped for, though.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip from the season finale, Rachel smokes while talking to her mom about her situation.

It’s clear Doug is no longer in the picture, and she is dealing with the crushing blow of what people warned her about coming true. She says she believed “in the fairytale,” and that isn’t what happened.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After all the time and money Rachel spent on Doug, it appears it was all for naught.

To find out what happened between them, be sure to tune into the season finale.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.