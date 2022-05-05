Love After Lockup exclusive: Lacey calls out Antoine’s actions

Lacey doesn’t feel like Antoine loves her. Pic credit: WEtv

Love After Lockup is coming to an end, and the season finale might end more than just the show.

Lacey and Antoine have been rocky since his release, with things continuously getting worse as filming went on.

She left her husband for him, held him down while he was locked up, and now, it’s not the fairytale she thought it would be.

In this exclusive preview for Love After Lockup’s season finale, Lacy and Antoine are arguing in the car on the way home.

He doesn’t treat her like she wants to be treated, and having conversations with other women bothers her. While Antione thinks it’s no big deal, Lacey doesn’t subscribe to that.

Antoine doesn’t understand why she feels like she does and insists he loves Lacey.

However, Lacey has a right to be worried. Antoine told the producer in his confessional that he does have options.

Be sure to tune in to fine out what happens between Lacey and Antoine on the season finale.

Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.