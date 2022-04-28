Love After Lockup exclusive: Indie’s mom pops up

Indie’s mom isn’t here for Harry’s games. Pic credit: WEtv

Things are going well for Indie and her boyfriend, Harry.

The two initially debuted on Life During Lockup and moved to Love During Lockup upon his release.

Indie and Harry’s relationship has deteriorated as the weeks have gone on.

In this exclusive clip for this week’s Love After Lockup, Indie’s mom unexpectedly popped up on her in Ohio.

Her sister was along for the ride too, which completely shocked Indie. She didn’t tell her mom where she lived, so she believes her mom may have tracked her.

When Indie leaves her daughter to play with her sister, she and her mom go to the bedroom to talk.

Indie isn’t happy to be telling her mom about Harry not coming home for days and the state of her relationship. He is cheating again, but despite that, she still loves him.

Her mom wants to speak to Harry, and when Indie attempts to call him, the clip ends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Will Indie’s mom set Harry straight, or will she insist Indie return home with her?

Be sure to tune into the all-new episode.

Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.