Love After Lockup exclusive: Branwin talks to Aaron while Chazz is in a hotel alone

All isn’t exactly well with Branwin and Chazz after they tied the knot.

The Love After Lockup couple should be spending their wedding night together, but they aren’t. Instead, Chazz is in a hotel room, and Branwin lives with someone else while talking on the phone with her ex-boyfriend, Aaron.

Chazz explains to his sister that Branwin must stay with a friend’s baby daddy as part of her release. It was there or a halfway house, and they chose to stay with this mystery man. He seems to trust this man. However, it may be his new wife that he should be concerned about.

In this Love After Lockup clip, Branwin talks to Aaron following her marriage to Chazz.

She talks to him, and he reveals that he has some jealousy regarding her relationship with Chazz. This could spell problems for the couple, especially after Aaron showed up at Branwin’s release.

Branwin revealed their relationship was volatile, despite the sex being good. He didn’t treat her well, and Chazz doesn’t have that problem. He’s been providing her with what she needs, and it seems Branwin is genuine about her feelings toward him.

