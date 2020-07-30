Love After Lockup exclusive: John brings Kristianna to his truck chapel to get married

Love After Lockup couple John and Kristianna may be spending the rest of their lives together. Last week, viewers saw him pop the question but her response was kept hidden until now.

Following Kristianna’s release from prison, she has to report to a halfway house. The couple will not be able to live together right away. John knows this, but he wanted to stop and get married before dropping off his ladylove.

Did Kristianna say yes to John?

In this Love After Lockup exclusive, it is clear that John’s proposal went over well with Kristianna. She did accept and they are headed to the spot where John’s truck is being decked out with a little help from his friends.

She has no idea that he intends to marry her right then and there until the two are out of the limo and in front of his friends. Kerry, John’s friend, asks if she said yes, and the couple confirms they are engaged.

After the plan is explained to Kristianna, she looks confused. She is in a confessional explaining that she doesn’t know how to feel about John wanting to move so quickly.

The clip cuts out and Love After Lockup viewers are left hanging to see if she goes through with the immediate wedding or if they wait.

Where is Krisitianna headed on Love After Lockup?

It was explained that following her release, Kristianna would have to report and live at a halfway house. This was somewhat concerning as she has escaped from one before, which is a reason she was back in prison.

This doesn’t seem to cause too much worry for John. He loves her after just a few months of dating. He went through a lot to plan this proposal and marriage, but will it work out for him in the end?

John has been upfront in confessionals when it comes to his love life. He has been married four times and engaged twice. There have been a lot of ups and downs, but he believes Kristianna is going to be his forever.

As this story unfolds, Love After Lockup viewers will learn more about Kristianna and her life. She has filmed confessionals, which is a good sign that she made it to the halfway house on time and has been able to work towards her full reentrance to society.

Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.