Love After Lockup exclusive: John arrives to pick Kristianna up in a limo

Season 3 of Love After Lockup is underway, and this week, John rides to pick up Kristianna so they can begin their lives together.

During the season premiere, viewers met John and learned a little bit about his girlfriend of three months, Kristianna. They have spent time together in the prison environment but have yet to be together in the free world.

John arrives to pick up Kristianna in style

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, John is in a limo heading to pick up Kristianna. This grand gesture isn’t shocking for viewers who have watched the Season 3 trailer.

As he travels to get his lady love, John and the driver have a conversation. He relays to the limo operator that he plans to propose immediately. Kristianna has no idea that John has a ring with him. The two talked about a future, but he wants to have everything tied up before she heads off to the halfway house she has to report to following her release.

He believes that Kristianna is the one for him. John’s relationship history hasn’t been stellar. With four marriages and two engagements under his belt, he is no stranger to romantic gestures and jumping into things.

Will Kristianna show up?

The clip doesn’t show Kristianna and John together. He is standing and waiting anxiously for her to be released on the corner of the road. As it leaves off, it looks like she may not show up.

Viewers know that she does end up meeting John outside of the prison. Kristianna is shocked that he showed up with a limo and his response was something along the lines of “go big or go home.” Her release was touched upon in the trailer.

There will be some battles the two will have to face. Kristianna is a flight risk. She was locked up on a parole violation after escaping a halfway house. Upon her release, she is headed back to a similar situation, which has some Love After Lockup fans wondering if she will disappear again.

With so much up in the air, this couple will have some obstacles to overcome. John has been working on something special for the couple to enjoy before she has to go to the halfway house. Will Kristianna marry him right away, or will she want to wait and see what life is like on the outside with him. She says she loves him but is not yet in love with him.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.