Love After Lockup exclusive: Is Dylan still with Heather?

Love After Lockup couple Dylan and Heather have been up and down since appearing on the show.

So far, their story has been short, and it looks like that wasn’t a mistake. After what was quite literally a wild ride there isn’t much more to tell.

Dylan confirms status with Heather

To wrap up Season 3 of Love After Lockup, all of the couples will be featured and there will be updates too.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Viewers have watched as Heather’s overbearing nature and wild mood swings have set up some major tension between her and Dylan. She had been holding him down for five years. They were in love and had big plans for when he was released, and all of that changed.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Dylan confirms that he and Heather are no longer speaking. After spending two days together in the real world, things didn’t work out. He is in his own place, on the northside of Chicago, and getting ready to cook dinner.

It was assumed that maybe Heather would be knocking on his door before he revealed they weren’t together, but it was his mom. He confirmed to her the couple hadn’t spoken since she drove off, leaving him with the Love After Lockup filming crew.

Read More Love After Lockup’s Lamar shares tips for surviving lockdown

What is Dylan up to without Heather?

Currently, Dylan is working and active on social media. He talked about his new job in the Love After Lockup clip. He is working in marketing for a company selling renewable energy products.

He enjoys what he is doing and is apparently doing well for himself. In a confessional, Dylan revealed that he is making more money now than he did while he was selling drugs. He joked about it too.

Things between Dylan and Heather were chaotic from the start. When he first got out, he was trying to be kind to Aunt Diane, the woman who was allowing him to parole at her house. Heather was enraged with that (some viewers have thought jealous even) and things got more intense from there.

It appeared that anything Dylan did was wrong. She wanted him to dote over her more and thought that because she held him down for five years, he should be doing way more from the moment he stepped into freedom.

Things didn’t work out for this couple, he still has a love for her. Heather was there during a tough time, and Dylan said he will remember that.

Love After Lockup Season 3 airs Friday night at 9/8c on WEtv.