Loren Brovarnik’s hair is ‘falling out in clumps’ amid postpartum depression battle

Loren Brovarnik has already admitted that she has relapsed during her postpartum depression recovery journey, and she just shared some more bad news.

Crying spells and mood swings are some of the popular symptoms of the baby blues, but Loren has been suffering from hair loss as well.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star recently confessed to having a rough day, and as usual, she got honest about that with her social media followers.

In the video posted online, a frustrated Loren explained that due to her postpartum, she now has another issue to contend with.

“Just got some unexpected news, and it totally killed my mood,” shared Loren. “My hair is falling out in clumps like the postpartum hair fallout is like so intense right now.”

However, despite the “really bad day” that she was having, the mom of three soon found a way to lift her spirits.

Loren Brovarnik got a sign from ‘the universe’ that ‘it’s gonna be okay’

The TLC personality, who had her hair in a ponytail while recording the video, is already taking steps to fix the issue.

She shared a product that was recommended to her by a few people to help with her hair loss and promised to give an update sometime in the future.

In the meantime, Loren found a song that changed her mood from bad to good or at least hopeful.

That song was, It’s A Great Day To Be Alive by Travis Tritt.

“That song came on and it was like the universe was telling me like it’s gonna be okay, you’re gonna be okay,” said Loren in her video.

She also posted another snap on her Instagram Story with a screenshot of the song and added, “The universe works in amazing ways.”

Loren Brovarnik listening to Travis Tritt. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik uses Nutrafol Postpartum for hair loss

This is not Loren’s first experience with postpartum hair loss; she’s experienced it with all three of her kids. That’s why she teamed up with Nutrafol in 2022 and started taking Nutrafol Postpartum.

“There are many things that women experience but don’t talk about – specifically hair thinning and shedding. I experienced it with all 3 babies,” Loren said while promoting the product on Instagram.

“This time around I started taking @nutrafol postpartum to help with that! I’ve been taking it every day for a bit now and I’ve noticed my hair is not shedding as much!”

Nutrafol is dubbed as the number one dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement brand, and the products contain clinically proven formulations to support hair wellness from within.

Nutrafol Postpartum is for postpartum women and should be taken in the first year after giving birth or breastfeeding.

It is designed to help the body recover thanks to the inclusion of ingredients such as nettle, apple, marine collagen, and DHA Omega-3s.

The supplement targets the key root causes of postpartum hair loss, which include hormonal changes, nutrient depletion, and physical and emotional stress.

Nutrafol Postpartum was named the 2022 winner in the new beauty category by The Beauty Authority, and a one-month supply of the product retails for $88.

