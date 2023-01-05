Barefaced Loren Brovarnik talks about unique spiritual practice

Loren Brovarnik opened up to 90 Day Fiance fans about her spirituality. Pic credit: TLC

During the currently airing second season of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, viewers got a glimpse at 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik’s affinity for crystals.

It seems the TLC personality, who is proudly Jewish, is still infatuated with crystals and recently shared her practice with fans, tying it to her spirituality in the process.

In the Instagram Story video, a makeup-free Loren appeared and introduced from her balcony, “Okay, so, I’m a very, very spiritual person, um and, I said earlier in the week that there’s like this huge massive like wolf full moon, like rising tomorrow, and so I’m charging my crystals.”

Loren panned the camera to her eight crystals which were sitting on top of a cooler on her balcony.

She described that Alex came home the day before and was baffled and weirded out by her crystals and exclaimed, “What kind of seance are you doing on me?”

Loren brushed passed her response to Alex and said, “Anyway, if you know, you know. There is a big full moon happening, so if you’re into this stuff like me, get your crystals, put them outside, and let them charge to bring in 2023.”

A crystal emoji appeared at the bottom left of the video, and Loren gave fans a poll to ask if any of her followers were interested in the crystal “stuff.”

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are parents to three under three

Loren gave birth to her and Alexei’s third child, a daughter, Ariel, in early September 2022. They decided not to find out the gender until Ariel was born.

They already had two boys, Shai and Asher, who are 1 and 2 years old. This means that the 34-year-old parents are parents to three under 3.

Not only that but the family of five lives in an apartment in a high-rise in Southern Florida.

Loren has said that she is done having kids now that they have a girl, but Alexei has shrugged off that statement in interviews on After the 90 Days.

To mitigate their growing family and need for space, moving out of Florida and into a bigger place has been a hot topic of discussion for Loren and Alexei.

90 Day Fiance couple Loren and Alexei are talking about moving to Israel

In Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, the couple dropped the bomb that they were considering moving to Alexei’s native Israel after their daughter was born.

They wanted to not only move to a bigger place than what they were living in but also wanted to immerse their kids in the Jewish culture of Israel.

The move would also serve to let Alexei’s parents spend more time with the kids, much to the dismay of Loren’s hardcore Floridian parents.

Loren waffled a bit with the move to Israel idea on the latest episode when she and Alexei told Alexei’s Israeli friends about the idea. Her questioning of the move was strange and worrying to Alexei, who thought she was on board.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.