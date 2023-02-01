Loren Brovarnik is having a great hair day, and she did not have to go to a fancy salon to make it happen.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star showed off her styling skills by taking her hair from wet and limp to layered, voluminous waves in a matter of minutes.

To be fair, Loren did have some help in achieving the stunning results as she used the Mermade Hair interchangeable blowdry brush.

What better way to promote a product than to show her followers exactly what it can do right? So Loren demonstrated how quickly and easily it took her to get the desired results.

The clip started with Loren casually dressed in a black tank top with her hair wet and curly. She snapped on the small barrel brush– noting that she wanted a flip style, and then proceeded to dry her hair.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The final result was a salon-style blowout with shine, volume, and no frizz.

“No, but seriously, look at my hair. Talk about a good hair day,” said Loren in the clip.

Loren Brovarnik promotes Mermade Hair

The point of Loren’s recent Instagram video was to promote Mermade Hair amid her paid partnership with the brand.

Aside from the demonstration showing how to get amazing results using the dryer, the mom of three also raved about the product in her caption.

The influencer told her 1.4 million Instagram users that after seeing other people using the Mermade Hair dryer, she decided to give it a try– a choice she does not regret.

“(I was influenced 🤣 and I’m so glad!) I’ve been using the blow dryer brush and love that it has interchangeable heads so you have options to blow dry!” wrote Loren.

She also shared an added benefit of using the product after suffering from hair thinning and hair loss due to postpartum.

“with my postpartum hair, I love that it’s not damaging it! Use my code LOREN and see for yourself why I love and use it! #mermadehair #mermadehairpartner,” added the TLC star.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik gets blasted for promoting another product

Loren made it clear in her latest video that she only endorses products that she uses, but that didn’t stop the critics from complaining.

Some people in the comments aired their grievance at the 34-year-old for the constant product promotions.

“Why always promoting products,” wrote one critic.

“Ugh why are you a 24/7 commercial now,” added someone else.

One Instagram user told Loren that she’s changed since being on the show and claimed that now she’s all about “ads and weight loss 😒.”

“even your voice has changed to that fake voice influencers do,” added the critic.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Another commenter stated, “What about the other one you promoted that you said was your favorite? Which one is it? (I’m sure you don’t use any of these they’re all trash).”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

So far, Loren has not responded to the criticism. She shared the post a few hours ago, and it has already racked up over 7000 likes and over 200 comments.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.