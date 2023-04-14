Loren Brovarnik responds to claim that her weight loss photos are ‘guilt tripping’ new moms

Loren Brovarnik is getting heat online as she continues to share her postpartum photos after giving birth to her third child Ariel, seven months ago.

Loren has lost a lot of weight since then, but the constant photos are not sitting well with some people.

After sharing a post online, someone called out the mom of three for guilt-tripping other moms who haven’t been able to lose weight as quickly as she has.

However, the 90 Day Fiance star responded to the commenter and made it clear that her intention is not to shame anyone with her posts.

The image that triggered the Instagram commenter was a mirror selfie that showed Loren in a black minidress and sandals, with her hair in a ponytail.

“They call me Ima 🖤🖤,” she captioned the post, adding, “#momfluencer #hardworkpaysoffs #lovemyjacks #3under3 #7monthspospartum.”

She got a slew of messages about how great she looked, but one commenter expressed a different sentiment.

“I find these posts are guilt tripping every new mum to lose all the baby weight, and it’s only ok if you are skinny what about the normal people who never lose it are we bad or lazy just my opinion!” wrote the critic.

However, Loren responded, “Not at all!! I did NOT bounce back after the boys! And I have been very open about my body dysmorphia and postpartum depression.”

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has an open dialogue with a critic

The 34-year-old continued the open dialogue with her critic and noted that it’s only recently that she started to feel comfortable about her body, and that is the reason behind her posts.

Loren explained, “This is really about me being proud of being dedicated to focusing on achieving my personal goals. Everyone at their own pace – I’m a big advocate for that! ❤️.”

Loren’s response resonated with the commenter who’s had a personal experience with body dysmorphia, and she also offered up an apology to the postpartum mom.

“I did not think of it as you being proud of achievements and posting but took it about just being skinny is acceptable,” said the critic. “I apologise I did not know you had Body Dysmorphia my daughter used to have that as a teen!”

Loren Brovarnik celebrates her eldest son Shai

Loren is in a celebratory mood today as her son Shai is officially three years old, it’s no doubt an emotional moment for the 90 Day Fiance star who is not too keen on her kids getting older.

Loren took to Instagram to share a collage of photos and videos showing some sweet moments with her eldest child.

“Happy birthday to our THREEnager!!! Please help us wish Mazal tov and a happy birthday to our Shai baby! 🎉,” wrote the proud mama. “#teambrovarnik #babybrov #thebrovbunch #youngwildandthree.”

