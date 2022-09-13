Loren Brovarnik gets support after tearful postpartum confession

Loren Brovarnik was recently in tears after giving birth. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers along with several stars from the franchise are now rallying around Loren Brovarnik on social media after she opened up in a tearful post.

Loren is only a few days postpartum after giving birth to her beautiful baby girl, Ariel Raya Brovarnik, on September 6. However, it seems the blues have set in for the mom-of-three as she recently opened up in a video and confessed to not feeling okay.

Loren has always been transparent with her followers showing the good, the bad, and the ugly side of motherhood.

Just recently she showed the realities of giving birth with a look at the velcro belly band and adult diaper she has to wear. She snapped the photo from her hospital room with her hair in a messy bun while wearing her gown, which she lifted for the photo.

Fans applauded the 34-year-old for her honesty as she racked up thousands of Likes and comments on the candid post.

Loren has now returned home, but the postpartum blues are setting in.

Loren Brovarnik posts a tearful video about not being ‘okay’

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a video on Instagram in tears as she shared a message with her followers.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this today but it’s okay to not be okay,” said Loren. “And I just want you to know that if you’re not okay it’s really okay and you’re not alone, trust me you’re not alone.”

Loren recorded the video from her living room casually dressed in a tye-dye t-shirt with her hair in a messy ponytail. Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik have a long road ahead as they try to wrangle three young kids.

The couple already had two boys Shai and Asher both under the age of three and now with their daughter’s arrival, the Brovarnik household is bound to get hectic.

Reality TV stars rally around Loren Brovarnik

The 90 Day Fiance star has already racked up over 47,000 likes on her video along with a slew of positive and encouraging messages.

There were some familiar faces in the mix, like pregnant Elizabeth Potthast, who wrote, “Hang in there girl you’re so strong ❤️‍🔥”

Shaeeda Sween sent her support adding, “Sending you love Loren. We all got days like that! I’m here for you and you will be alright🤲🏽. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis also wrote, “Oh mama🙏🏼❤️ Postpartum is so hard – so many BIG EMOTIONS. So much joy but also so much pain (anyone who’s had a baby knows). Mama, one baby is so tough. I can’t imagine 3 under 3.🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️ “

“But YOU are STRONG and YOU ARE DOING GREAT! Truly. Sending you so much love” added Jamie.

