90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik gives birth to a baby girl, husband Alexei is the ‘happiest man alive’

It’s a girl for 90 Day Fiance stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik and the third-time dad could not be more excited. Alexei took to social media to share the news and confessed to being the happiest man alive.

Alexei thanked his wife in the sweet post and he also revealed the name of their daughter, Ariel Raya Brovarnik.

The proud dad noted that his baby girl was an anniversary present as she was born around the same time that Loren and Alexei celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.

This is the third child for the TLC couple who were already parents to two boys, Shai and Asher.

The pair had decided that this pregnancy would be their last and while many predicted that they would have a girl, the couple opted not to find out the gender until Loren gave birth.

However, the parents got a pleasant surprise in the hospital room and now they are officially a family of five. However, the Brovarnik household is about to get a lot more chaotic as they will now have to deal with three kids under age three.

Alexei Brovarnik just announced on Instagram that his wife Loren has given birth and yes, she had a baby girl. The 90 Day Fiance star posted a video showing Loren in the hospital as she got ready to give birth and a few more clips after their baby girl arrived.

“SHE has arrived!!! We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik. Our baby girl was our anniversary gift, born September 6 at 11:40 pm,” wrote Alexei in the post.

“Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined. Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive ❤️.

“#teambrovarnik #partyoffive #3under3 #wedidit,” he added.

90 Day Fiance stars congratulate Loren and Alexei Brovarnik

After Alexei shared the exciting news on social media about the birth of their baby girl, the couple got a slew of congratulatory messages from their followers.

Several 90 Day Fiance stars also took to the comment section to send well wishes for the Brovarnik family as well.

“Congratulations, Brovarnik’s! So exciting!! 💕💕💕” wrote Kalani Faagata.

“Aaaawww congrats ❤️,” added Tania Maduro.

Meanwhile, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh simply wrote, “Congratulations 🎉”

Anny Springs sent in her congratulations and said, “I know is a girl 👑.”

“So happy for you both!! Congratulations on your sweet baby girl 💕💕,” added Emily Bierberly.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.