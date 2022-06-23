90 Day Fiance viewers think Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are having a baby girl

Loren and Alexei are keeping the gender of baby number three under wraps, but their fans think it’s a girl. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik aren’t going to find out the gender of their third baby until delivery, but their fans think they’re having a girl this time.

Loren is currently pregnant with her and Alexei’s third child, who is due to join big brothers Shai and Asher later this year.

Last month, Loren told her Instagram followers that she and Alexei chose to wait until the baby’s birth to find out its gender, telling them, “It’s a surprise for us when BabyB arrives!”

Now, Loren is curious to know what her and Alexei’s fans think they’re having this time around. She took to her Instagram Stories where she polled her fans.

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Loren Brovarnik polls her fans on gender of baby #3

The 33-year-old shared three pics, one of each of her three pregnancies around the same gestation, five months.

The first pic showed Loren pregnant with her and Alexei’s son Shai, the second with Asher, and the third with their current baby.

“We don’t know the gender!!” Loren wrote as the caption before asking, “What do you think BabyB is?!”

90 Day Fiance fans think Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are expecting a girl

Loren’s 1.4 million Instagram followers voted and the majority of them guessed she and Alexei will be welcoming a girl this fall, with the votes at 66% for a girl and 34% for a boy. Loren then took to her Instagram Feed where she had some more fun sharing her bump pics and asking her fans what they think the gender of baby number three is.

“The bump comparison you’ve all been asking for! All taken at 5ish months in each pregnancy,” Loren captioned the post. “First pic is Shai. Second pic is Asher. Third pic is BabyB. Obviously a healthy boy or girl is perfectly fine for us – but, since we DO NOT know the gender, what are you all thinking this time around?? 💕💙”

Once again, Loren’s fans guessed the gender of Baby B, with a seemingly even amount of guesses both for a boy and a girl.

“💓Mommy needs a girl 👧 🤞🏻, but I’m feeling it’s 90% boy 👦 😁ether way a healthy baby 😍 and you look same 🙂,” read one of the comments.

More comments poured in, and although most of Loren and Alexei’s fans guessed a girl in her Instagram Stories poll, her comments section showed quite a bit of them rooting to add even more testosterone to the Brovarnik family.

While Loren and Alexei await the birth of their third child later this year, the couple isn’t letting it slow them down. They have been making sure to spend time together before they become parents of three under three.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.