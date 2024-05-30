Loren Brovarnik puts trolls on blast after receiving ‘disturbing’ phone calls and threats against her children

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik has received some derogatory and threatening DMs, and she’s putting her troll on blast.

Anyone following the 35-year-old reality TV personality on social media knows Loren is an open book.

From promoting her favorite brands on her Instagram feed to sharing snippets of her personal life with her 1.4 million followers, Loren doesn’t shy away from allowing her fans into her world off-camera.

Loren often receives positive feedback from her fans and followers on Instagram, but sometimes, her haters come out in full force.

Such was the case recently when Loren received a series of demeaning and threatening messages from a troll who unapologetically called her names and threatened her children.

Loren uploaded screenshots of the Instagram DMs in her Stories, showing her other followers just how tasteless the comments were.

Loren Brovarnik calls out a hater who sent her degrading DMs

In one DM, the hater wrote, “F**k you ugly b***h 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Another message read, “You Think iam ashamed of what iam writing 🤣🤣🤣 hell no.”

The troll continued to tell Loren that she “deserved” their ugly messages and “so much more,” and told the mom of three to get more surgery “but pls this time your Brain.”

Shockingly, the troll didn’t stop at insulting Loren – they also threw shade at Loren’s three young children, Shai, Asher, and Ariel.

“You are Not only ugly but also Dumb dont forget you have 3 kids W***e,” they continued. “Hope Karma will Hit your kids.”

Loren shared screenshots of nasty DMs from an online troll. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

In text over the frightening DMs, Loren added several captions, expressing her concern and urging the hater to leave her alone and unfollow her.

In addition, Loren shared that she’s even received phone calls from internet trolls who somehow discovered her phone number.

As Loren explained, “I’ve been getting endless disturbing messages like this! Even so much as people finding my information and calling me!”

Loren said differing opinions on matters are fine, but she draws the line at involving her kids.

“But it’s another thing to take time out of your day even if for 30 seconds to come at me about my children like it’s their fault!” Loren proclaimed.

“If you don’t follow me – you don’t need to message me!” she continued. “And if you do follow me and feel like this troll – just f**king unfollow me.”

Loren went on, demanding that the troll leave her and her family out of their mouth and “stop acting like we did something personally to you!”

Loren doesn’t surrender to 90 Day Fiance critics

Loren often calls out her haters on social media, like she did last month when a critic told her she looked “disgusting” for going braless in a t-shirt.

Once again, Loren didn’t back down, firing back at her disparager with a sarcastic remark.

“Hey Cheryl aka @quilterwithaheart … you’re disGUsting for staring and only focusing on my boobies,” Loren replied. “But I’m glad they caught your attention – you seem to like them enough to comment.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.