Loren Brovarnik puts a troll on blast for staring at her boobs and calling her disgusting

It didn’t take 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik long to put a hater in their place.

Loren designated Friday as a “mental health day,” using her free time to get a manicure and visit a local hair and head spa.

The 35-year-old reality TV personality recorded herself as she spent the day in Fort Lauderdale getting pampered with her BFF, who was celebrating her birthday.

Loren went casual for the day, looking effortlessly stylish, clad in a white crop top and pink sweats, and wore her hair in a ponytail.

Although the gist of her Instagram Story slides was to show her millions of followers the relaxing day she had in store for herself and her best friend, one of Loren’s followers couldn’t help but focus on something entirely unrelated.

Loren headed to her Instagram Story to call out the follower, who sent her derogatory DMs about what she chose to wear.

Loren uploaded a screenshot of the DM, which read, “You look discusting in that t shirt, get some nipple pads, show respect.”

Loren Brovarnik takes aim at a hater who ‘focused on her boobs’ in a recent video

Firing back, Loren captioned the screenshot, “Hey Cheryl aka @quilterwithaheart … you’re disGUsting for staring and only focusing on my boobies … but I’m glad they caught your attention – you seem to like them enough to comment.”

“I’ll let @drdevvdo know he did a good job!” Loren added, referencing the plastic surgeon who recently performed her fat transfer.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Loren went under the knife last year and had a tummy tuck, liposuction, and breast augmentation via fat transfer, a surgery dubbed a “Mommy Makeover.”

The back-and-forth between Loren and Cheryl didn’t stop there, however.

Loren called out a hater in her Stories. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren continued to put Cheryl on blast after she told Loren that she was “twisted.”

“You’re the one staring at My boobs,” Loren responded.

Loren included several captions over the screenshot, mocking Cheryl’s Instagram handle @quilterwithaheart, writing, “more like quilter with a lot of hate.”

“Let’s just give a big 👏👏👏 to @drdevvdo for a job well done sir!” Loren continued before adding, “Also I noticed my shirt and awesome sunglasses more.”

90 Day Fiance star Loren opted for a Mommy Makeover last fall

After seeking recommendations for a plastic surgeon in her area, Loren chose Dr. Dev Vibhakar to perform her Mommy Makeover in September 2023.

While she was under the knife, Loren had Dr. Dev tighten her abdominal muscles, clean up her C-section scar, perform liposuction under her chin, and enhance her breasts with her fat rather than using implants, hence the term “natural.”

After opting for elective surgery, Loren called her Mommy Makeover her “best” decision.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.