Loren Brovarnik has a message for ‘all of the Karen’s’ who claim she doesn’t work

PSA: Loren Brovarnik has a job, okay Karens? Let’s make that clear!

The 90 Day Fiance star came out blazing in a recent video after getting riled up over the constant claims that she doesn’t have a job and only spends her time shopping.

She does have three young kids, the oldest being only three years old, plus a newborn to care for, so that should count, right?

Well apparently it doesn’t to some people, and Loren had some words for anyone who thinks that way.

While mixing together a meal in the kitchen — another job actually — the mom of three turned her camera on and set the record straight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“For all of the Karens out there that say ‘Oh you’re a stay-at-home mom, oh you don’t work,’ I actually do work,” said Loren as she continued to stir the mixture — maybe a little too aggressively — but she was passionate, I get it.

“I work multiple jobs,” added the reality TV star turned social media influencer, turned shoe designer — jobs, jobs jobs! mic drop.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik claps back at the Karens

I, for one, am a proud shopaholic and it’s a badge I wear with honor, but Loren, well not so much.

She had a bone to pick with the Karens who claim she’s always shopping, telling them, “I’m not a shopaholic, I’m just proactive.”

Loren says you never know when you’re going to need a gift for someone so if there’s a sale she purchases what she can and it often comes in quite useful.

“It’s not like I hoard this stuff,” explained the 35-year-old who later added, “I don’t even know why I have to get on here and justify or validate, like do I work do I not. Literally, I’m nonstop!”

“There’s just so many Karens in the world right now,” added a frustrated Loren–while yes, still mixing together the mystery ingredients, what are you mixing Loren?

Loren Brovarnik gets snarky over the jobless comments

Later in the day, the 90 Day Fiance star posted another video– clearly still heated about the comments–as she got ready to run errands with her daughter Ariel.

Now, if we’re gonna accuse anyone of not working, let’s point the finger at that little cutie–get a job, Ariel! You’re what, about seven months old now?

Meanwhile, Ariel was perfectly fine just being cute while Loren listed off a slew of things she has to do despite claims she doesn’t work.

“We have to do errands, and I’ve got some laundry to do because I do nothing,” said Loren– or rather, sang Loren snarkily, adding, “Just in time to make dinner to pick up the boys, so we all go to swim class, and it’s ready for them when they get home.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.