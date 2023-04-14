Loren Brovarnik cozy in gray after ‘mommy and me’ class with baby Ariel

Loren Brovarnik rocked casual attire while hanging out at home after spending some bonding time with her mini-me Ariel.

After trying on the outfit, the 90 Day Fiance star snapped a mirror selfie, which included a gray sweatshirt and dramatic bellbottom jeans in black.

Loren was feeling herself after putting together the ensemble, and she shared a photo on social media with her followers.

The snap showed her hair in a messy ponytail as she posed barefoot in her bedroom.

It seems Loren went through a stack of options before finally deciding on the black and gray outfit as we spotted a pile of clothes on her bed.

The reality TV personality shared her outfit of the day on her Instagram Story and wrote, ” A little gray today.”

Loren Brovarnik snaps a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Before her casual gray day, The mom of three got all dressed up to spend time with her youngest, Ariel, and she was excited about their adventure.

Loren Brovarnik enjoys mommy and me class with Ariel

The TLC star excitedly revealed that she and Ariel were heading to their first mommy and me class– something she didn’t do with her two boys.

The video showed Ariel still strapped into her seat as Loren got ready to take her out of the car for their class.

“Ahhh so excited,” she wrote on the post.

In the clip, she added, “We’re going to a mommy and me class and were doing it at Sol Playce which is where I had Asher’s birthday party” said Loren. “I think today’s like a singing and dancing one so she’s gonna love it.”

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik promotes Mermade Hair

Loren has opened up about hair loss due to postpartum, but she found a product that doesn’t further damage her strands.

The social media influencer discovered a blow dryer brush from Mermade Hair and raved about it to her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

“I saw other people using @mermade.hair and decided to try it myself (I was influenced 🤣 and I’m so glad!),” wrote Loren in her post. “I’ve been using the blow dryer brush and love that it has interchangeable heads so you have options to blow dry! “

Mermade Hair is a female-founded Australian brand that creates hot tools, hair care, and practical and cute accessories.

The hot tools are made with advanced heat technology and ionic ceramic, so the hair is always protected during styling.

The interchangeable blow dryer brush that Loren used in her video retails for $119, and it comes with one base and three heads to dry, smooth, and style your hair strands for a good hair day.

It comes with a pre-styling dryer, a volume head for salon-quality blowouts, and a curling head to create loose curls.

Buyers also get a bonus heat protection glove with purchase.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.