Liz Woods opens up about why she’s still with Big Ed Brown ahead of 90 Day: The Last Resort

Liz Woods has put up with a lot from Big Ed Brown since they started dating, and 90 Day Fiance fans have often questioned why she hasn’t dumped him yet.

It’s a great question, too, because even Ed admits that Liz has never broken up with him and lists that as one of the many reasons he loves her.

The pair are slated to debut on another 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, to work out relationship issues and, hopefully, have a better connection moving forward.

Ahead of the new show, Big Ed shared that he has become a better boyfriend thanks to Liz “training” him on how to treat her.

Now, Ed claims he runs bubble baths for Liz, makes her coffee, and even rubs her feet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But after how Ed treated Liz over the years, especially at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All that aired earlier this year; viewers want to know why she gave him another chance.

His treatment was so terrible that even Ed’s Happily Ever After? costars were begging Liz to leave.

Liz Woods explains why she gave big Ed Brown another chance

Ed Brown and Liz Woods sat down with Entertainment Tonight ahead of their latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort.

While there, Liz explained how she fell for Big Ed and why she stuck around even when she probably shouldn’t have.

“When I first met Ed, we actually didn’t really get along, but then during the pandemic, when we met at the restaurant, our restaurant was just re-opening,” Liz explained. “And he didn’t want to go home, and then I was getting out of a very bad relationship. So then we would just kind of hang out and just talk for like a half-hour after work every day.”

Liz gushed about how Ed initially treated her before they were even dating. She said he was concerned for her because she worked so much and would ensure she was resting and eating. Liz said he would even bring treats and toys to the restaurant for her daughter, whom he got to know because she would be there when he came in.

That’s nice and all, but usually, people act better when they’re trying to impress someone, and their true self comes out when they get comfortable. And in Ed’s case, he treated Liz so badly at the last Tell All they did that other castmates were concerned for her.

When asked about it during the interview, Liz explained, “It’s been pretty rocky but I also get to see who his heart is. And it’s not always just negative.”

We’ll see how much Big Ed has changed when the new show premieres.

Big Ed Brown is stirring things up on 90 Day: The Last Resort

It’s obvious that Liz Woods is incredibly forgiving but Big Ed’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? costars are not.

Two couples they filmed Happily Ever After? with were in Florida with them to film 90 Day: The Last Resort, and they still don’t seem to care much for Big Ed.

Angela Deem has already spoken out about Ed, calling him out for being insecure. She thinks it’s because he’s short. Then, Angela shared what really grinds her gears.

“And I see Ed, you know, he does have a security blanket,” Angela said. “You know, Ed’s got an insecurity about his height, and he’s got the little thing going on with his neck, and he uses that as a security blanket to wear.”

Big Ed didn’t make amends with Jovi Dufren either. He’ll be there with his wife, Yara, as they work out some issues in their relationship, but he’ll also have issues with Big Ed.

In an explosive sneak peek ahead of the new series, Jovi threatened to punch Big Ed, and we can’t wait to find out what that’s all about.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.