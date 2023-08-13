Big Ed Brown says Liz Woods ‘trained him’ to be a better boyfriend ahead of 90 Day: The Last Resort

There’s no question that 90 Day Fiance star Big Ed Brown has been a very bad boyfriend.

So bad, in fact, that several cast members at the Season 7 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All questioned why Liz Woods even wanted to be with him.

Big Ed belittled and gaslit her on stage, making Liz cry and infuriating the rest of the cast.

But that’s all behind him now as Big Ed says he’s learned how to be a better boyfriend, and all credit goes to Liz, who he says taught him how to treat her right.

Time will tell if that’s truly the case or not.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Especially since Big Ed and Liz are up for another 90 Day Fiance spinoff when viewers get to see their often toxic relationship play out once again on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Big Ed Brown explains how Liz Woods is helping him learn to be better

In the time between shows, Big Ed seems to have been working on himself quite a bit. And with Liz Woods’ help, he’s becoming a much softer, sweeter version of himself.

Hopefully, all this effort will pay off for Liz, who has put up with some seriously terrible treatment from Ed over the years.

But at least for now, Ed says he’s changed a lot, and now, he’s opening up about it.

“I haven’t changed one thing about Liz I admire,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight.

“She’s never broken up with me. And she’s never given up on me and I came out of, like, a 29-year, you know, not dating anybody. I didn’t really know how to be a boyfriend and I went and started to get therapy, and the therapist mentioned 15 co-dependencies. I think I had 14 of them. But Liz really kind of, in a way trained me on how to, you know, become a boyfriend.”

Big Ed went on to explain that the biggest issue that he had to fix was within himself. “I’m realizing that in life, if you’re not happy within yourself — which I haven’t been for a while — you can’t make the other person happy,” he explained.

Now, Big Ed is doing thoughtful things for Liz, like making her coffee, rubbing her feet, and even drawing her a bath after a long day.

Big Ed and Liz Woods on 90 Day: The Last Resort

90 Day Fiance fans will get to see if Big Ed has really changed or if it’s all for show when the latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff kicks off this week.

Big Ed and Liz are one of five couples headed to a Florida resort for 90 Day: The Last Resort, where they will have a chance to work out their relationships and try to stay together with the help of therapy and each other.

It all starts on Monday, August 14, with an episode titled The Last Chance and is already proving to be quite explosive as spoilers for the upcoming spinoff claim that Jovi threatens to punch Big Ed at some point.

It’s no secret that Jovi is not a fan of Liz’s man after the Tell All drama we saw much earlier this year, so putting them back together at the same resort along with Angela Deem should prove to be an interesting watch.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.