90 Day: The Last Resort spoiler: Angela serves Michael with divorce papers and Jovi threatens to punch Big Ed

Some of the 90 Day Fiance franchise’s most controversial cast members are returning for the latest spinoff, 90 Days: The Last Resort, with more drama than ever before.

As Monsters and Critics reported, 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres later this month, and 90 Day Fiance viewers are already anticipating some big blowups among the couples.

TLC’s latest 90 Day Fiance installment will feature five couples from the franchise who will attend a relationship workshop and either work through their relationship issues or call it quits for good.

Among those couples are Edward “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, and Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren.

In a new super teaser from 90 Day: The Last Resort, we get a look at two explosive scenes involving two of the most controversial cast members of all time: Big Ed and Angela.

The trailer, shared by PEOPLE, teases Jovi and Yara discussing their “rocky” marriage, Kalani admitting to Asuelu that she met with a divorce lawyer, Molly feeling disrespected by Kelly, Angela shaking her rump in a skimpy swimsuit for Michael on video chat, and Liz storming out after a fight with Big Ed.

Jovi Dufren lunges at Big Ed Brown on 90 Day: The Last Resort

The most dramatic scenes, however, involve a scuffle between Jovi and Big Ed and the shocking moment when Angela presents Michael with divorce papers.

At one point, Jovi and Yara get into an argument about Jovi texting a mystery woman. Big Ed butts into their conversation, telling Yara that Jovi is “more excited about seeing this girl than you.”

That’s when Jovi loses his cool and threatens to inflict physical harm on Big Ed.

“I will punch you in the f**king face!” Jovi screams at Big Ed while pointing a finger at him.

When Big Ed challenges him to “bring it on,” Jovi lunges at Big Ed before Liz intervenes and tries to break up the commotion.

Angela Deem threatens Michael Ilesanmi with divorce papers

The end of the clip shows the couples being forced to make a decision: stay with their partner and engage in a rededication ceremony or go their separate ways.

While Michael is present virtually on a tablet screen, Angela is clad in a white dress as she professes to him, “I do love you, Michael, with all my heart.”

“But these are divorce papers,” Angela tells him with tears in her eyes, much to Michael’s chagrin, as he replies, “No, no.”

While 90 Day: The Last Resort will feature these couples’ storylines, we know that several of them have already broken up off camera.

Which couples stayed together after filming 90 Day: The Last Resort?

Kalani and Asuelu have been estranged for months, and it’s rumored that Kalani has already moved on with a new man named Dallas Nuez, who she is reportedly moving in with.

Molly and Kelly have also split following filming for 90 Day: The Last Resort amid abuse and cheating allegations involved.

Meanwhile, Big Ed and Liz are getting married later this month, and Yara and Jovi seem to be doing just fine, judging by their social media activity.

As for Angela and Michael, 90 Day Fiance fans continue to question the status of their up-and-down long-distance relationship.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.