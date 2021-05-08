Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Liz replies to a 90 Day Fiance fan post with the real truth about what happened in Vegas


Big Ed and Liz
Liz revealed the real truth about what happened in Vegas and why she left Big Ed alone there. Pic credit: TLC

A well known Instagram fan account, @90daysfianceclip, posted the scene of Liz and Big Ed making up back in San Diego after Liz left him in Las Vegas, and they tagged Liz in the caption.

Liz, seemingly annoyed by Ed playing the victim, responded by saying, “I will stick up for myself!!!!!!!” She accompanied this sentiment with a much longer explanation of what really happened in Vegas and detailed that she left because of something they didn’t show on the episode.

Liz said, “I left Ed’s a** in Vegas because Tiffany’s friend was so rude making the comments and Tiffany prided into it. I didn’t want it to affect Ed’s night because he was oblivious to it and I kept quiet. For him!!! I tried to be the bigger person. Ed tried to pick a fight in old town Las Vegas in front of a crown [sic] asking me what was wrong and I didn’t want people recording us. I kept my mouth shut ‘begging him to talk about it in private’ He kept pushing for it.”

Liz continued by explaining the real reason she left on the next flight back. “We got back to our hotel and Ed was so upset I didn’t want to discuss something so personal in public he called the airline in front of my face at 3 am to book a ticket home trying to leave me in Vegas. He left the room to finish the call and I didn’t know he didn’t go through with it. Me thinking he went through with it I went online and booked a ticket myself! $400 later and me being a mom on a budget I left. I am not sorry for it.”

monsterscriticsreality

697 1,164

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Hurry up and wait. 😩 That's what the Survivor 42 cast is now doing. We recently got word ...

View

May 7

5 0
Open
Hurry up and wait. 😩 That's what the Survivor 42 cast is now doing. We recently got word that Season 41 is in the process of being filmed in Fiji, but now, we find out that the Season 42 cast has reportedly been unable to travel there for filming, which has caused delays in the production of a new season.⁠ ⁠ Survivor 42 was intended to be the spring 2022 season on CBS, with the network working hard to film back-to-back seasons in Fiji. 🌴 Currently, it looks like Survivor 41 is still on schedule to debut in the fall of 2021, but after that, it is unclear when the next season of the show can even be filmed.⁠ ⁠ So why the hold-up? According to a report from fan site Inside Survivor, “a second outbreak of the highly infectious Indian COVID-19 variant over the past two weeks has seen the government impose new restrictions, including a ban on air travel in and out of the country.”⁠ ⁠ All the details of what we might expect at our #linkinbio.⁠ ⁠ (📸: CBS)⁠ -----------⁠ #survivor #survivor41 #survivor42 #delays #fiji #survivorfigi #cbs #cbssurvivor #survivorcbs #realitytv #realitytvshow #jeffprobst #outwit #outlast #outplay #realitycompetitionseries #explorepage #tv #entertainment #survivor2021 #survivor40 #survivor2020 #thetribehasspoken #survivors #survivornews #survivornewseason #pandemic #productionproblems

Hurry up and wait. 😩 That's what the Survivor 42 cast is now doing. We recently got word that Season 41 is in the process of being filmed in Fiji, but now, we find out that the Season 42 cast has reportedly been unable to travel there for filming, which has caused delays in the production of a new season.⁠

Survivor 42 was intended to be the spring 2022 season on CBS, with the network working hard to film back-to-back seasons in Fiji. 🌴 Currently, it looks like Survivor 41 is still on schedule to debut in the fall of 2021, but after that, it is unclear when the next season of the show can even be filmed.⁠

So why the hold-up? According to a report from fan site Inside Survivor, “a second outbreak of the highly infectious Indian COVID-19 variant over the past two weeks has seen the government impose new restrictions, including a ban on air travel in and out of the country.”⁠

All the details of what we might expect at our #linkinbio.⁠

(📸: CBS)⁠
-----------⁠
#survivor #survivor41 #survivor42 #delays #fiji #survivorfigi #cbs #cbssurvivor #survivorcbs #realitytv #realitytvshow #jeffprobst #outwit #outlast #outplay #realitycompetitionseries #explorepage #tv #entertainment #survivor2021 #survivor40 #survivor2020 #thetribehasspoken #survivors #survivornews #survivornewseason #pandemic #productionproblems ...

5 0

Liz stuck up for the way she was portrayed by Ed in the Vegas situation

@90daysfianceclip posted the scene where Liz and Big Ed made up from the Vegas incident once they were back in San Diego.

Liz forgave Ed for his terrible communication in Vegas

Liz’s comment about sticking up for herself against her portrayal from Vegas and subsequent description of what took place got a lot of attention from fans.

On the show, it seemed like Liz left on a whim because of what Tiffany and her friends were saying in the club when it was really Ed’s relentless and public prying that set her off. On top of that, he manipulated her to think he was the one taking the next flight home.

IG comments from Liz about Big Ed
Liz wanted to set the record straight about what happened din Vegas. Pic credit: @90daysfianceclip/Instagram
IG comments from Liz about Big Ed
Liz’s unapologetic description about why she left Ed in Vegas got over 120 likes, Pic credit: @90daysfianceclip/Instagram

Liz is done defending Big Ed

Liz went on to declare that, “I believe everything now that I tried not to feed into!!!! Love is blind people!!!!”

IG comments from Liz about Big Ed
Liz declared that she is now believing what people have been saying about Ed. Pic credit: @90daysfianceclip/Instagram

It is unclear what exactly set Liz off to want to tell her truth about the situation in this manner, but it could have to do with the way Ed portrayed her on the show.

Ed has been stirred up in controversy for a sexual assault allegation in the past and has received a lot of criticism for his interest in young foreign girls.

Liz had nicer words about Ed earlier this week when she posted a break up picture on her Instagram.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.

Serena Nitta
Latest posts by Serena Nitta (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x