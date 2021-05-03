Big Ed is single again — 90 Day: The Single Life girlfriend Liz announces split

After a whirlwind romance on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, Liz has called it quits with Big Ed Pic credit: TLC

Viewers of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life have been following the blossoming relationship between 55-year-old Big Ed and 28-year-old Liz, but unfortunately their romance has come to an end according to Liz’s latest Instagram post.

Liz and Ed’s courtship played out on The Single Life and viewers had a lot of faith in their relationship because it seemed like they were growing closer each week and progressing as a couple.

Liz first posted a picture of the two of them together 7 weeks ago, but her latest photo was announcing their split.

Things changed for the couple after Liz met Ed’s daughter, Tiffany, in Las Vegas and Liz overheard Tiffany talking trash about her after meeting for the second time in a club.

Liz left Ed and flew back home the next day because of the way he handled her frustrations over Tiffany.

The latest episode of The Single Life featured Liz and Big Ed talking it out back in San Diego, and they came to the conclusion that they still wanted to work on things and be together.

Liz’s split from Big Ed seems amicable

Liz’s Instagram post caption read, “Even though our paths have led us our separate ways, you’ll always be a great memory! (broken heart and heart emoji). Enjoy the rest of the season!!!”

Ed has grown to love Liz over the course of the season and it seemed like those affections were returned after a long courtship. After they came together following the fight in Las Vegas, it seemed like their relationship would get stronger.

Despite thinking they were poor communicators, their relationship appeared to be very open but Ed sometimes pried too much and it made Liz mad.

Liz’s caption on the breakup post came across as amicable and hopefully Ed also saw it that way.

How will Ed handle the breakup?

During this season, Ed’s emotions have been very up and down depending on how his relationship with Liz was going. He would get very discouraged when things were awkward or not moving as quickly as he had hoped.

It seemed like Ed was extremely invested in their relationship but he has not yet commented on their split.

Ed has historically gone for younger women and expressed his deep desire to find a companion and a serious relationship at this point in his life.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.