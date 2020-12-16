Lisa Vanderpump is filming newest Bravo spinoff as fans wonder when Vanderpump Rules might return

This year has been a trying one for Lisa Vanderpump, but it seems that she’s back in the swing of things and filming again.

And after the recent changes in her life, getting back to filming may be just what Lisa needs.

Lisa informed her fans and followers recently that her beloved dog, Giggy, had passed away. A source close to Lisa shared to HollywoodLife that, “He wasn’t sick, just really old so it didn’t come as a total shock, but she’s devastated.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

With this monumental loss, the filming of her new spinoff will give Lisa an outlet while she grieves her loss.

Vanderpump Dogs comes to Peacock

In July, it was announced that Vanderpump’s new spinoff, Vanderpump Dogs, would be filmed for NBS’ new streaming service Peacock.

According to their website, Vanderpump Dogs was founded in 2016 to “create a better world for dogs.”

And although details about the show are limited, the source also confirmed, “Lisa begins filming her Vanderpump Dogs show before the year’s end and she can’t wait. She’s really looking forward to getting back to work.”

Read More Stassi Schroeder speaks out, takes responsibility after Vanderpump Rules firing

Will Vanderpump Rules be returning to Bravo?

There has been plenty of speculation around the return of Vanderpump Rules. The show and its cast have seen many changes over the past year.

Fans may recall that several cast members were fired from the show after they were accused of racist behavior.

Two long-term cast members, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, along with Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, were all fired after allegedly making comments that Faith Stowers should be put in jail for crimes she didn’t commit after her alleged affair with Jax Taylor.

In addition, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently announced that they wouldn’t be returning to the show, which came as a shock to both fans and fellow cast members.

And, as if that wasn’t enough, there’s been a baby boom in the cast, which left fans wondering if the show would be returning.

Although no official statement has been made, Andy Cohen has hinted at the return of Vanderpump Rules.

He listed the remaining cast members, including, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Ariana Madix.

“That’s a solid cast,” he said. “When that show’s going to start shooting again, I have no idea, but I’m excited. I’m excited for there to be a shift also.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.