Lisa Vanderpump scores Vanderpump Dogs spinoff to air on Peacock Network

It has been confirmed that a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules is heading to NBC’s new streaming service.

NBC recently unveiled its new streaming service called Peacock. Lisa’s new show will be called Vanderpump Dogs.

The new show will likely follow Lisa’s nonprofit foundation and the workers at the Vanderpump Dogs location in Los Angeles.

Lisa Vanderpump has a new show called Vanderpump Dogs

News broke of the show during the 30 Rock reunion on Peacock. During the episode, an ad flashed with Lisa Vanderpump that said “Vanderpump Dogs” and “Peacock Original.”

The short clip appeared to show Lisa’s introduction on Vanderpump Rules. The ad also showed several dogs.

However, no concrete details on the show’s premise or the premiere date have been revealed quite yet. The news comes amid lots of Vanderpump drama.

Four Vanderpump Rules cast members have been fired. This leaves the show’s future up in the air.

Main cast members Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and newcomers Max and Brett have been fired for past racist behaviors.

Lisa has spoken out on Instagram and said she would not condone any racist behavior. Kristen previously admitted on a podcast she has not spoken to Lisa since the firings.

In addition, Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Villa Blanca has closed for good during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vanderpump Dogs was started in 2016. The inception and the nonprofit’s work to rescue dogs in China was seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump Dogs is Lisa’s nonprofit organization

The nonprofit has since expanded to include rescue and adoption centers. They also work with senior citizens, veterans, and the homeless.

Fans can visit the Vanderpump Dogs location in Los Angeles and purchase shirts and items for dogs.

All of the proceeds go back to helping dogs. The store has been shown on Vanderpump Rules before as some of the cast members like to volunteer there.

There is also a groomer on site. Fans of Vanderpump Rules have seen Raquel and James drop off their adorable pup to get groomed at Vanderpump Dogs.

Stay tuned to find out more about Vanderpump Dogs premiere date and details about the show.

Reality television and dogs… what could be better?

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Vanderpump Dogs will premiere on Peacock.