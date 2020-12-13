Lisa Vanderpump is ‘devastated’ after beloved dog Giggy dies

It’s a sad day for former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, as they reveal that their beloved dog, Giggy, has passed away.

Lisa and Ken are well known for their love of dogs, and Giggy was a huge part of that.

The couple shared the sad news that the pomeranian pooch, who was a regular fixture on RHOBH and Vanderpump Rules, passed on Saturday morning.

Lisa says they’re “devastated” by Giggy’s passing

Taking to her Instagram account, Lisa shared a series of sweet pics of Giggy with the caption, “We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning. He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too.”

The post continued, “Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog, but mainly, because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible.”

“He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful. Giggy’s legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. Thank you all for your support. Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you. – Ken & Lisa,” the caption concluded.

Cast members and fans share their condolences for Lisa and Ken’s loss

Along with the post, several cast members along with hoards of fans shared their condolences for the loss of sweet Giggy.

Katie Maloney commented, “Rip Giggy, you were and will always be iconic!”

“RIP Giggy you were loved [by] many and brought so much joy to the world,” shared Tom Schwartz.

Other Vanderpump Rules cast members, including Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss also shared their sympathies with numerous sad-faced and heart emojis.

In addition to the Vanderpump Rules cast, Bravo and Andy Cohen also reached out to Lisa and Ken.

“Giggy was the First Dog of Bravo. Truly love at first sight for the cutest pup we’d ever seen. RIP beautiful Gigolo [heart emoji],” wrote Andy Cohen.

The Instagram account for Watch What Happens Live shared, “RIP GIGGY [heart emoji] The Gigster will forever be missed. Sending you lots of love & positive energy.”

Giggy’s memory and legacy will go on, as Lisa noted, with the continuation of The Vanderpump Dog Foundation. The organization rescues dogs on both the domestic and international fronts.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.