Lisa Rinna reveals she’s just ‘doing her job’ by calling out the cast

Lisa Rinna is full of controversy as Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ended.

It’s been a tough season for all cast members, especially between Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards. That is partly thanks to Lisa, who revealed what Kathy allegedly said in Aspen.

Since then, RHOBH viewers have been putting together lists of other Housewives who have been the victim of Lisa’s wrath, and there is quite a list.

However, Lisa feels like she is just “doing her job,” and she revealed that by reposting a share from an Instagram page that showed off the list of Housewives who have been on the receiving end of Lisa and her comments.

Camille Grammer, Denise Richards, and Lisa Vanderpump were all there.

Ironically, several women Lisa knew ahead of their addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are no longer in her circle.

What did Lisa Rinna say about her ‘victims?’

On Instagram, the allabouttrh page shared a photo that included Lisa Rinna’s “victims.”

The caption said, “The many victims of Lisa Rinna,” with several looking eye emojis.

From left to right were Denise Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Kim Richards, Sutton Stracke, Kathy Hilton, Garcelle Beauvais, Yolanda Hadid, and Camille Grammer. Each had a word above their name associated with what Lisa allegedly did to them.

Lisa shared the photo and wrote above it, “Just doing my job folks. Just doing my job. Calling out their bulls**t one cast member at a time. [emojis]”

Will Lisa Rinna return for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

The ending of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 was a cliffhanger of sorts.

No resolution was reached, which means the drama will spill over into the next season, which should begin filming in a few weeks. It’s rumored that contracts will go out in the coming days. Right now, it seems that Garcelle Beauvais will definitely be back, but who else will return remains a mystery.

Lisa Rinna reportedly asked for a lot of money to return. Somewhere around $2 million, but whether Bravo thinks that’s reasonable is unclear.

There has been so much backlash following this season of RHOBH that there’s no telling where this will go should the exact same cast members return for Season 13. They all reunited for BravoCon, but Lisa was booed when she took the stage.

Is Lisa Rinna really doing her job?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.